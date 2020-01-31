Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:02 AM
Home Business

Cabinet Purchase Committee approves 3 proposals

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday     approved three proposals, including one for appointing World Food Programme (WFP) for services at Rohingya camps.
Appointment to be made under direct selection method and WFP would conduct various development works and impart training to some 60,000 Rohingya youths on community services at the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.
The approval came from a meeting of the committee held at the NEC-1 Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Mst Nasima Begum said that the WFP would conduct the community workforce Programme and community services at the Rohingya camps in Ukhia and Teknaf with Taka 297.15 crore under the Emergency Multi-sector Rohingya Crisis Response project. This money will come as grant from IDA of the World Bank.
She said under the proposal, 60,000 Rohingya youths (male and female) would get skills development training on community services. It include plantation of over 3 lakh saplings inside the camps along with planting local grass on some 90 hectares of land to prevent land erosion in the camp.  
Under the project some 6 kilometre of roads and drains would be constructed and maintained at those camps.
Besides, some 40,000 beneficiaries will be given financial support for taking part in the community workforce operations.
The purchase committee approved another proposal of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for procuring some 10,30,000 metric tons of various types of fuel oil from January to June this year.
Six outside supply companies namely Petrochina of China, PTTT of Thailand, BSP Zapin of Indonesia, UNIPEC of China, ENOC of UAE and PTLCL of Malaysia will supply the fuel at a cost of Taka 5,142.51 crore including premium and reference price.
The meeting approved another BPC proposal to procure some 60,000 metric tons of gas oil from Numaligar Refinery Limited of India for January-December period of this year at a cost of Taka 314.30 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US economy growing moderately in 4th quarter
More airlines drop flights to China as virus spreads
Two-day India bank strike likely from January 31
Khulna earned Tk 2,290 crore from fish export in FY-2019
Huawei races to replace Google apps for next smartphone
Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role, to stay as non-executive chairman
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Vice Chairman Md. Zahedul Hoque


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft