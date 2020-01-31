Cabinet Purchase Committee approves 3 proposals





Appointment to be made under direct selection method and WFP would conduct various development works and impart training to some 60,000 Rohingya youths on community services at the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

The approval came from a meeting of the committee held at the NEC-1 Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Mst Nasima Begum said that the WFP would conduct the community workforce Programme and community services at the Rohingya camps in Ukhia and Teknaf with Taka 297.15 crore under the Emergency Multi-sector Rohingya Crisis Response project. This money will come as grant from IDA of the World Bank.

She said under the proposal, 60,000 Rohingya youths (male and female) would get skills development training on community services. It include plantation of over 3 lakh saplings inside the camps along with planting local grass on some 90 hectares of land to prevent land erosion in the camp.

Under the project some 6 kilometre of roads and drains would be constructed and maintained at those camps.

Besides, some 40,000 beneficiaries will be given financial support for taking part in the community workforce operations.

The purchase committee approved another proposal of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for procuring some 10,30,000 metric tons of various types of fuel oil from January to June this year.

Six outside supply companies namely Petrochina of China, PTTT of Thailand, BSP Zapin of Indonesia, UNIPEC of China, ENOC of UAE and PTLCL of Malaysia will supply the fuel at a cost of Taka 5,142.51 crore including premium and reference price.

The meeting approved another BPC proposal to procure some 60,000 metric tons of gas oil from Numaligar Refinery Limited of India for January-December period of this year at a cost of Taka 314.30 crore.















