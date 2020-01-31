Bourses end week extending loss





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4469.65 points on Thursday with a loss of 12.13 points or 0.27 percent.

Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down marginally by 2.40 points and 5.68 points to settle at 1524.04 points and 1028.28 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 131,996 trades were executed in trading session with a trading volume of 156.20 million securities.

Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 109 securities gained price while 195 declined and 51 remained unchanged.

The top 10 gainers were Metro Spinning, Miracle Industries, ADN Telecom, BSC, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Shasha Dednims, Oimex Electrode, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Aman Cotton Fibers and Islami Insurance.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by ADN Telecom, Paramount Textile, BSC, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Square Pharma, SK Trims, Fine Foods, BSCCL and Khulna Power.

At CSE, a total of 8,564,235 shares and mutual fund of 241 companies were traded, of which 73 issues advanced while 143 declined and 25 issues remained unchanged. -BSS















