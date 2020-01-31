Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:02 AM
Home Business

Bourses end week extending loss

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed extending downbeat for second consecutive day as investors continued their selling spree amid earnings disclosures of a number of companies.
The broad index, DSEX closed at 4469.65 points on Thursday with a loss of 12.13 points or 0.27 percent.
Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down marginally by 2.40 points and 5.68 points to settle at 1524.04 points and 1028.28 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 131,996 trades were executed in  trading session with a trading volume of 156.20 million securities.
Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 109 securities gained price while 195 declined and 51 remained unchanged.
The top 10 gainers were Metro Spinning, Miracle Industries, ADN Telecom, BSC, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Shasha Dednims, Oimex Electrode, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Aman Cotton Fibers and Islami Insurance.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by ADN Telecom, Paramount Textile, BSC, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Square Pharma, SK Trims, Fine Foods, BSCCL and Khulna Power.
At CSE, a total of 8,564,235 shares and mutual fund of 241 companies were traded, of which 73 issues advanced while 143 declined and 25 issues remained unchanged.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US economy growing moderately in 4th quarter
More airlines drop flights to China as virus spreads
Two-day India bank strike likely from January 31
Khulna earned Tk 2,290 crore from fish export in FY-2019
Huawei races to replace Google apps for next smartphone
Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role, to stay as non-executive chairman
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Vice Chairman Md. Zahedul Hoque


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft