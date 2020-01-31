Closer support from dev partners underscored





At the forum, the government shared with the development partners and other major development actors the broader strategies of the upcoming 8th Five Year Plan.

Government ministries also presented their mid and long-term development plans in various priority areas like quality education, inclusive healthcare, innovative financing, rural transformation, sustainable urbanization, climate financing, private sector engagement and trade facilitation.

At the same time, the forum called for effective partnership and cooperation of the development partners to achieve the country's long-term goals.

This year's Bangladesh Development Forum has come up with a joint communiqué spelling out necessary joint steps in the priority areas. Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Bangladesh organized the event.

Earlier, the two-day forum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Wednesday. Finance Minister Mr. A H M Mustafa Kamal chaired the inaugural session.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said her government wants to achieve sustainable development in all fronts and sought support from the international community.

"We want to make our development sustainable-- and in this case, I think that our development partners will come forward and extend support to us," she said.

Kamal said "Development Partners should align their forthcoming assistance program with the long term plans of the government".

BDF 2020 was held at a time when Bangladesh is at a defining juncture in its development journey. First, the nation is now taking preparation to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020. Against this backdrop, BDF forum was dedicated to the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation.

Meanwhile, the present government came in office just one year ago for the third consecutive term with a renewed commitment to change the lives of 165 million people. The upcoming year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh.

This would also mark the terminal year of the country's seminal Vision 2021 while sights have been set at becoming a prosperous developed nation by 2041.The country is nearing the end of implementing its 7FYP while steps have been initiated for 8th Five Year Plan.

















