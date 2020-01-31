

BTMA for review of tariff value of imported fabrics

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) in a letter to chairman of Bangladesh Tariff Commission recently demanded the review saying the present system of tariff valuation on imported fabrics is erroneous and misleading.

As a results he said local millers are not only suffering losses, the government is also losing huge revenue based on an erroneous tariff calculation methods. He suggested that the Tariff Commission should switch to tariff valuation of imported fabrics in terms of meters instead of kilograms that is used in case of yarn import.

Tariff Commission sources confirmed the existence of the latter to The Daily Observer on Thursday and said BTMA has been invited to sit for discussion on Monday next. We would like to hear them to ascertain the issue at stake, said an official.

BTMA has questioned the basis of SRO issued on May 30, 2019 saying it has fixed tariff value of wide range of fabrics between $2.25 and $5.50. But if fabrics are produced from locally produced yarn, its overall cost varies much above that tariff value taken into account the cost of processing the yarns into fabrics at several stages.

For example, cost of fabrics becomes $5.47 per kg after processing from yarn which originally cost $3.25 per kg. But calculating tariff is taking place on the imported fabrics on equal footing with cost of imported yarn.

On greater import value of fabrics the loss of the government revenue is bigger while local yarn producers are facing tough competition from lower tariff cost of fabrics.

Currently imported fabrics value per kilogram is shown lower by the importers to the customs which is depriving the government in getting actual revenue as the importers are paying less revenue showing lower tariff value of fabrics.

Price of per kilogram locally made fabrics is higher than shown on imported tariff value thus resulting into discrimination and market manipulation. BTMA has thus raised its voice against such tariff system demanding review and its correction.

Mohd Khorshed Alam, a former director in the BTMA told the Daily Observer that currently customs office is charging tariff on imported fabrics in terms of kg which is not compatible with valuation of yarn.

So fabrics must be measured in terms of meter and yarn to be in terms of kg far away from each other. While on the basis of at its value of $2.25 to maximum $5.5 which is lower than actual value of fabrics.

He said the shown value of fabrics is even less than cost of yarns and the value is also lower than locally produced per kilogram of yarn.

He said per kilogram value of imported yarn is often more than $3 and question how the value of finished fabrics becomes $2.25 or $3. BTMA wants the review to clear the mess, he said.

















