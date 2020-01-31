Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:02 AM
Home Art & Culture

Jovan and Farin are now in ‘Cholo Na Harai’

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Culture Desk

Jovan and Farin are now in ‘Cholo Na Harai’

Jovan and Farin are now in ‘Cholo Na Harai’

No one can predict how a blind love could take anybody to anywhere at any time. Recently, such an incident has taken place in life of the popular characters in mini screen-- actor Farhan Ahmed Jovan and actress Tasnia Farin.
Falling into love to each other, Jovan and Farin dreamt of starting conjugal life. But, Jovan's elder brother emerged as an obstacle before them. In the night of their marriage, Jovan's elder brother ousts them from home. Taking is as their destiny, they started to live in a single-room flat in the city. However, severe financial crisis makes everything tough for them.
Their love story, however, began centering a motorbike racing game. Despite being a popular motorbike racer, Jovan wanted to come out of this gambling world. But, he was forced to go back there due to financial problems, and a misunderstanding started to grow between Jovan and Farin. Gradually, the plot turns to a new direction.
Written by Kabbo Hasan, Director Hasan Rezaul has made the love story titled 'Cholo Na Harai' where viewers would watch a reality of life gripped with the conflict of belief and disbelief.
The drama would be on air on Nagorik TV at 10:30pm on January 31 and on Bongo apps from February 1.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Margot Robbie hints at more female action movies at ‘Birds of Prey’ premiere
BTS debuts new single ‘Black Swan’
Roman Polanski ‘French Oscar’ nomination sparks outrage
Jovan and Farin are now in ‘Cholo Na Harai’
Rafiqul Alam and Fakir Alamgir receive honorary award
Memorial meeting for Showkat Ali at Bishwa Sahitya Kendra
Voices that matter help shed the stigma around mental health
Blind Bulgarian artist finds a way to keep painting


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft