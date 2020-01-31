Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Rafiqul Alam and Fakir Alamgir receive honorary award

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Culture Desk

Acclaimed singers- Rafiqul Alam and Fakir Alamgir have been honoured for their distinctive contribution to the arena of Bangla modern songs and Gono Sangeet respectively. They received the honorary award through a gala award giving ceremony of '14th Channel i Music Award 2019', held on January 30 at the premises of The Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj, Sylhet.
A number of distinguished artistes and musicians were present at the event. Apart from the honorary award, the critic awards were conferred under 14 categories namely Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, folk music, lyricist, music director, music video, cover design, sound engineer, modern song, band, emerging singer, playback song, classical vocal music and classical instrumental music.
When the country's music industry was going through a critical period, then, with an aim to keep alive the healthy stream of Bangla music, 'Channel i Music Award' was commenced in 2004.
Rafiqul Alam is one of the seasoned playback singers of the country. He was an artiste of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Throughout his career, he has recorded over 300 playback songs for the films. Alam received the Bangladesh National Film Award twice. Some of his notable songs are 'Amar Baul Moner Ektarata', 'Tumi Rupbaan Amar Shathhi', 'Tumi Ami Dujone', 'Ek Bela Dukkho', 'Asha Chhilo Mone Mone' and 'Reshmi Churi'.
On the other hand, Fakir Alamgir is one of the paramount figures of Gono Sangeet. Fakir Alamgir has blended traditional folk music with western instruments. He has released several popular albums with foot-tapping numbers like 'O Sakhina', 'Shantahar' etc. Although Fakir Alamgir did not receive formal musical training, he joined the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and rendered inspiring songs along with Abdul Jabbar, Kaderi Kibria, Apel Mahmud, Altaf Mahmud and others. In 1976, Fakir Alamgir founded the Gono Sangeet group 'Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi'.
Fakir Alamgir's landmark songs include the Sokhina series that depicts the struggle between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' through a romantic relationship between the singer and a village girl. Alamgir's rendition, 'Daam diye kinechhi Bangla' is an epic track that stirs nostalgic patriotism.


