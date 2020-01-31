Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:02 AM
Home Art & Culture

Memorial meeting for Showkat Ali at Bishwa Sahitya Kendra

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Culture Desk

Memorial meeting for Showkat Ali at Bishwa Sahitya Kendra

Memorial meeting for Showkat Ali at Bishwa Sahitya Kendra

Novelist Showkat Ali wrote for the marginalised people in our society, said speakers at a memorial meeting held at a Bishwa Sahitya Kendra in the city on January 29.
The programme titled 'Kathashilpi Showkat Ali'r Ditya Mrityubarshiki Smaranshobha' was organised by publication house Ganaprokashan marking the 2nd death anniversary of Showkat Ali which was observed on January 25.
National professor Anisuzzaman was present as chief guest and acclaimed writer Selina Hossain was present as special guest at the programme, presided over by Workers Party of Bangladesh president Rashed Khan Menon. Besides, writer-poet Mustafa Ahmed Morshed, Showkat Ali's son Asif Showkat Kollol and others spoke at the programme.
Showkat Ali was born on February 12, 1936, in North Dinajpur (formerly West Dinajpur) of West Bengal, India. He became involved in leftist politics during his student days. Beginning his career as a journalist, he later shifted to teaching.
Showkat taught at Thakurgaon College and Jagannath College and was principal of Government Music College. He was also assistant editor of Bangladesh District Gazetteers.
His novels include 'Prodoshe Prakritajan', 'Jatra', 'Apekkha', 'Sambal', 'Gantobya Atopor', 'Obasheshe Propat', 'Janoni O Jatika', 'Jorh Bijorh' and others.
He also wrote several short stories like 'Unmul Basona', 'Lelihan Sadh', 'Shuno He Lokhindor', and 'Baba Apne Jan'. He is credited with several juvenile literatures including 'Tanku Namer Hati', 'Neel Paharer Gaan', and 'Bhitore Gorbe Tin Murti'.
In 1990, Showkat Ali received the Ekushey Padak. He has also received Bangla Academy Award in 1968, Humayun Kabir Memorial Award in 1977, Ajit Guha Literary Prize in 1982, Philips Literary Award in 1986 and Alaul Literary Award in 1989. He died in 2018.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Margot Robbie hints at more female action movies at ‘Birds of Prey’ premiere
BTS debuts new single ‘Black Swan’
Roman Polanski ‘French Oscar’ nomination sparks outrage
Jovan and Farin are now in ‘Cholo Na Harai’
Rafiqul Alam and Fakir Alamgir receive honorary award
Memorial meeting for Showkat Ali at Bishwa Sahitya Kendra
Voices that matter help shed the stigma around mental health
Blind Bulgarian artist finds a way to keep painting


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft