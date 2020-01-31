

Memorial meeting for Showkat Ali at Bishwa Sahitya Kendra

The programme titled 'Kathashilpi Showkat Ali'r Ditya Mrityubarshiki Smaranshobha' was organised by publication house Ganaprokashan marking the 2nd death anniversary of Showkat Ali which was observed on January 25.

National professor Anisuzzaman was present as chief guest and acclaimed writer Selina Hossain was present as special guest at the programme, presided over by Workers Party of Bangladesh president Rashed Khan Menon. Besides, writer-poet Mustafa Ahmed Morshed, Showkat Ali's son Asif Showkat Kollol and others spoke at the programme.

Showkat Ali was born on February 12, 1936, in North Dinajpur (formerly West Dinajpur) of West Bengal, India. He became involved in leftist politics during his student days. Beginning his career as a journalist, he later shifted to teaching.

Showkat taught at Thakurgaon College and Jagannath College and was principal of Government Music College. He was also assistant editor of Bangladesh District Gazetteers.

His novels include 'Prodoshe Prakritajan', 'Jatra', 'Apekkha', 'Sambal', 'Gantobya Atopor', 'Obasheshe Propat', 'Janoni O Jatika', 'Jorh Bijorh' and others.

He also wrote several short stories like 'Unmul Basona', 'Lelihan Sadh', 'Shuno He Lokhindor', and 'Baba Apne Jan'. He is credited with several juvenile literatures including 'Tanku Namer Hati', 'Neel Paharer Gaan', and 'Bhitore Gorbe Tin Murti'.

In 1990, Showkat Ali received the Ekushey Padak. He has also received Bangla Academy Award in 1968, Humayun Kabir Memorial Award in 1977, Ajit Guha Literary Prize in 1982, Philips Literary Award in 1986 and Alaul Literary Award in 1989. He died in 2018.















