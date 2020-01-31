

Leprosy still remains a cause of sufferings

The day's theme this year is 'ending leprosy related discrimination, stigma and prejudice'. The WLD is very important in Bangladesh this year as our Prime Minister, while addressing the National Leprosy Conference in the capital on Dec 11, 2019, called for achieving 'Zero Leprosy by 2030'.

People still look at this disease as a curse and the stigma becomes even stronger in countries where people have not been educated about the disease. The WLD is aimed at informing and educating the public on the facts of leprosy to reduce the stigma and facilitate inclusion of the affected people in society.

In Bangladesh, leprosy is still a health problem. Though curable with timely and regular treatment and its treatment and test are available for free in the country, the disease continues to inflict sufferings on people.

It is transmitted via droplets, from the nose and mouth, during close and frequent contacts with untreated cases. The main symptom of leprosy is disfiguring skin sores, lumps, or bumps that do not go away after several weeks or months. The skin sores are pale-colored, said doctors.

There are a number of problems, which may hamper to achieve the target announced by the Prime Minister. The disease is yet to get priority to the government's health sector, budget in this sector is far less than requirement, and there is scarcity of trained manpower for detecting leprosy cases in the remote areas.

There is lack of awareness raising activities for dispelling stigma over the disease. Few doctors have experience on leprosy. Treatment facilities are not equally available all over the country. There is also lack of treatment facilities for complex cases in the country.

Though a health problem, other problems arose due to leprosy. People are subjected to discrimination and social exclusion due to leprosy. People are often shunned and isolated by those around them, said rights activists.

There are pocket areas where leprosy prevalence is still high. A good number of people released from treatment are not covered by community-based rehabilitation programme.

The WLD reminds us of the important tasks that lie ahead. We need to take a holistic approach, caring for the physical, social, spiritual and psychological needs of people affected by leprosy. We should work with the affected people, many of whom have few rights.

We should develop the capacity of people affected by leprosy to help them do self-advocacy. We need an environment that enables them to achieve improved and sustainable livelihood. Our goal should be to realize a sustainable improvement in the health and socio-economic development of the people disabled by leprosy.

We want leprosy expertise retained and further developed. It is needed to ensure early active case detection, quality and quick treatment, continuous multidrug therapy (MDT) supply, and counseling (during and after treatment) for the affected people and their families.

Leprosy complication and management (simple ulcer, reactions and neuritis care)/POD, and reconstructive surgery are needed. Provision for assistive devices, good functional referral system, self-care capacity enhancement for the leprosy victims and disability care centre in the community for the affected people are also required.

It is needed to strengthen treatment and service facilities at all levels of the government health system that allows people affected by leprosy to have medical services at all public health centres.

We want to see a future where access to quality leprosy and other treatment is available through the government to ensure that even if NGOs are not providing leprosy services, that services will still be provided and accessible at all government health complexes.

We need advocacy to develop and promote an enabling and sustaining environment in the community/society that acknowledges and respects individually and collectively the basic human rights of every member of the society, including people with leprosy and disability, actively create opportunity to exercise those rights and takes corrective measures in the case of violation of such rights so that each member of the society can express her/his full potential and live a meaningful life with dignity.

The government should ensure policy change wherever necessary. Let us hold advocacy with concerned authorities for ensuring enough education on leprosy in MBBS and nursing curriculum for integration of treatment of leprosy, advocacy with government health institutions to get their staff training in leprosy care updated and work for ensuring that the affected people are not deprived of different disabled people's facilities made available for them.

Employers and industrialists should ensure job opportunities for the affected people. It is needed to harmonize any law contrary to human rights granted to all citizens by the constitution and also by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

We need awareness programme for reducing self-stigma as well as social stigma. It will increase social acceptance of the victims. Awareness and capacity building of the families of the affected people on leprosy and leprosy complications are important.

For awareness, we can use different means such as the mass media, orientation and teaching with people affected by leprosy, federations and associations, seminars with religious leaders, community leaders, human rights activists, national day observation with leprosy message, meetings with different types of stakeholders and slide shows, street play, street rallies and posters with leprosy message.

We need to work so that the affected people in Bangladesh can be included into general society with equivalent access to resources, services, rights and dignity in society, which will eventually lead to a Bangladesh without leprosy.

In 2016, World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Global Leprosy Strategy titled 'Accelerating towards leprosy-free world' aiming to reinvigorate efforts to control leprosy and avert disabilities.

Time has come now to take effective steps to implement the Prime Minister's announcement to achieve zero leprosy. It would really be a delightful moment for Bangladesh when there is zero leprosy in the country.









The writer is a freelance journalist





