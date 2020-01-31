Australia faces bushfire worries

SYDNEY, Jan 30: Swathes of southeast Australia were bracing on Thursday for a days-long heatwave that threatens to stoke bushfires that have been burning for months.

As firefighters and residents prepared for the heightened danger, the New South Wales (NSW) state government launched a six-month inquiry to examine both the causes of and response to this season's deadly wildfires.

"We don't want to waste the opportunity to take on board any recommendations we need to adopt ahead of the bushfire season this year ... as we approach summer of 2021," said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of NSW. -REUTERS