Taposh says will revive Dhaka’s glory



Awami League mayor candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh unveils his election manifesto on Wednesday.

In his election manifesto Taposh pledged a 30-year mega plan for the development of the city and bringing back its old glory

He also vowed to turn Dhaka into a disciplined and a vibrant city if he was elected.

The manifesto was unveiled at a press conference at AL central party office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

Taposh read out his written manifesto in presence of the party's senior leaders and journalists.

This ruling party mayoral candidate of DSCC, Taposh was the last mayoral candidate to declare his election commitments.

Elaborating his 30-year mega plan to save the Dhaka city from pollution he pledged to change the unplanned city to a vibrant and planned one.

He decorated his manifesto with five outlines - historic, beautiful, active, well- governed and developed Dhaka.

Taposh said, "Dhaka has turned into an unplanned and polluted city for a long time due to negligence of the authorities concerned. The five outlines will ensure a beautiful and affluent Dhaka city again."

In his initial outline, Taposh explained the historic values of Dhaka city.

He said, "Dhaka is a one of the oldest city across the world. It has own historic heritage. We want to retain heritage and make it presentable to the world again."

Clarifying his 'Beautiful Dhaka' outline, Taposh said, "Preventing all kinds of pollutions including air, water, soil and sound

we will make our Dhaka as an attractive and healthy city. We will take proper steps to make Dhaka greener city in the world. if I am elected. We must create at least one park and a playground in every ward of the DSCC areas."

Then Taposh went on to interpret another outline named 'Active Dhaka'.

"Traffic jam is a curse in this city. We don't think that only Metro Rail will reduce all problems of public transport system. We will make Dhaka congenial for all kinds of traffic system. People will choose transport system whatever they like. We will make footpath free and specious for the pedestrians," Taposh added.

Explained well- governed Dhaka he said, "We will make DSCC as the first corruption free institution in Dhaka. The most popular ponchayet system of old Dhaka will be activated to solve local problems."

Dhaka will be secured for all residents including children and women, he vowed.

Finally on Developed Dhaka Taposh said, "We will go forward in accordance with the methodological master plan. All autonomous institutions of DSCC area have to work following the directions of City Corporation."

A 24 hours helpline service for the city dwellers will be introduced, he said. "If I am elected I will confirm all basic service of city inhabitants within 90 days."

AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, AL central leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries BM Muzammel Haque and Afzal Hossain, Sujit Roy Nandi, Abu Ahmed Monnafi and Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash were also present at the programme, among others.

















