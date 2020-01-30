Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
DoE fines CDA Tk 10.38 cr for cutting hills

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 29: The Department of Environment (DOE) has slapped a fine of Tk 10.38 crore to Chattogram Development Authority for cutting hills beyond the approved limit to construct roads.
DoE Director Rubina Ferdousi handed down the penalty after a hearing at her Dhaka office on Wednesday.  
The development authority is to pay the penalty for damaging the
biodiversity, surface soil and binding capacity of the hills by razing it, the DoE said in a statement.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Azadur Rahman Mallik, Director of Chattogram Metro office of DoE said that the CDA had levelled the hills more than the approved by the government.
When contacted, Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer that the contractors of the project had razed the hills as approved by the DoE.
"We will go to court against the decision of the DoE," Hasan said.
It may be mentioned that the CDA has taken the project for construction of Dhaka Trunk (DT) road-Baizid connecting road aiming at the easing of traffic congestion in the city.
Hasan bin Shams said that the construction works of this Connecting Road (CR) from Fouzderhat to Baizid point passing through hill based land began in 1997.
The estimated cost of the project was Tk. 40 crores but the project was stopped on midway due to land complications. Now the project cost has reached up to Tk. 320 crore, Hasan said.
The Construction works was completed in two phases after formulating newly amended project for the connecting road in 2016 and it is expected that the total works will be completed by May this year.
He further said the traffic movement will take place by the first week of May this year.
The heavy transports will easily reach to Bayezid Industrial areas from Fouzderhat through this new road without any congestions on DT road.
On the other hand heavy transports and covered van for Kalurghat industrial estate will ply directly from Fouzderhat through this connecting road which will ease the traffic congestions within the city's major roads.


