Electioneering ends at midnight today

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Electioneering in Dhaka north and Dhaka south city corporations ends at midnight today.
Heavy weight candidates are busy holding their last minute election campaign across the city.
The Election Commission (EC) has taken all-out preparations for holding the elections to the two city corporations in a free and fair manner.
According to the EC, 65 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be deployed in the capital today (Thursday).
DNCC Returning Officer Md Abul Kashem told Daily Observer on Wednesday that BGB would be deployed in the city from 9:00am today. Executive and judicial magistrates will be also deployed from today, he said.
He said if any candidate holds election campaign after midnight he will face
stern action. The elections will be held on Saturday (February 1). Voting will start at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm without any break. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the voting.
EC sources said mobile and striking force will remain deployed from January 30 to February 1, According to the circular issued by the Home Ministry. Police, BGB, Ansar, RAB and VDP personnel will be deployed for maintaining law and order during polls.
A team of 18 law enforcers will be deployed at each vulnerable polling station while 16 law enforcers will remain on duty at each general polling station.
Two personnel of Armed Force Division will be deployed for technical assistance of EVM. EVM will be used for casting votes at all polling centres.
The EC has banned carrying of licensed firearms in the city from January 30 to February 3.
Over 54 lakhs voters- 3,035,621 in DNCC and 2,767,488 in DSCC-- will have the opportunity to exercise their right to franchise.
The number of polling stations is 1,349 in 54 wards of the DNCC, while 1,124 in 75 wards of the DSCC. close circuit cameras  to be installed at all polling centres.


