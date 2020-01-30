Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:03 PM
876 in DNCC, 721 in DSCC poll centres identified as vulnerable

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has identified 876 out of 1318 polling stations vulnerable in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).
As for the Dhaka South City Corporation 721 out of 1124 polling stations have been marked vulnerable.
However, the EC declared that the votes will be held in 442 polling stations in DNCC and 429 in DSCC.
According to the EC sources, 18 members of law enforcers will be deployed in the vulnerable polling stations.
16 members of law enforcing agencies will be deployed at each polling station.
Of the vulnerable polling stations, the The EC identified 14 out of 17 in the city's Hazaribagh thana while 37 out of 43 at city's Rampura as vulnerable.
72 polling centres under Mohammadpur Thana, 17 out of 43 polling centres of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, 24 out of 38 polling centres at Tejgaon industrial area, 11 out of 40 polling stations at Adabar Thana, 40 polling centres at Tejgaon Thana, 23 out of 67 polling centres at Hatirjheel have been identified as vulnarable.
In Mirpur, 121 out of 129 polling stations, 45 out of 145 polling stations in Pallabi, 90 polling stations in Kafrul, 22 out of 41 centres in Shaymoli, 43 out of 57 centres in Darus-Salam and 20 out of 42 polling centres in Rupnagar have been identified by the EC as vulnerable.
21 of 28 polling stations
in Gulshan, 42 of 44 polling stations in Banani, 18 of 87 polling stations in Badda, 60 of 65 centres in Bhatara, 11 of 28 polling centres in Khilkhet and two polling centres out of 12 in Cantonment area have been identified as vulnerable, according to the EC.
Nine polling stations out of 10 in North-East thana, 26 polling stations in North-West thana, 10 polling stations in Airport thana, 12 out of 35 polling centres in Turag thana, 60 out of 62 centres in Dakkhinkhan and nine out of 24 polling centres have been identified as vulnerable polling stations.
DNCC Returning Officer Md Abul Kashem told the Daily Observer that 876 polling stations were identified as vulnerable in DNCC polls. 18 members of the law enforcing agencies will be deployed at vulnarable polling stations while 16 members of the law enforcers will be deployed at general polling stations, he added.
DSCC Returning Officer Abdul Baten said 721 polling stations were identified as vulnerable in Dhaka South City Corporation.










