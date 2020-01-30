Video
40,000 law enforcers to maintain law on polls day

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Mamunur Rashid

As many as 40,000 law enforcers will be deployed during the Dhaka city polls to maintain law and order.
Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on February 1 are free from any irregularity or malpractices.
At least 16 law enforcers will guard each polling station. This team will be comprised of four policemen, two Ansar members and 10 Ansar-VDP members.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will be engaged along with police to maintain the overall law and order during the polls.
The law enforcement agencies along with judicial magistrates will start their duties two days before the polling day.
Besides, 172 executive magistrates and 64 judicial magistrates will be deployed on election duty to punish incidents of electoral violence and breaching polls code of conduct in election areas, according to a working paper of a meeting of law enforcing agencies with the EC.
According to EC sources, a platoon of BGB comprises 15 to 25 members. In that account there will be at least 975 BGB members in the capital on duty.
Teams comprising 16 law enforcers will guard each polling station, while teams comprising 18 members will guard polling stations considered vulnerable in Dhaka.
As there are 2,468 polling stations in the two corporations - 1,318 in DNCC and 1,150 in DSCC -nearly 39,448 law enforcers will be needed to ensure law and order situation in and around polling stations.
Some 129 mobile teams - 54 for DNCC and 75 for DSCC- and 43 strike force teams - 18 for DNCC and 25 for DSCC - comprised of Police, APBn and Ansar will be on duty.  Aside from that, 129 Rab teams - 54 for DNCC and 75 for DSCC - will be on patrol.
The government has passed an order to licensed firearm holders not to show their firearms publicly during city polls. "The licensed firearms holders have been asked to refrain themselves from January 6 am to 3 February 12 am. "The licensed firearms holders have been ordered to follow the firearms use policy strictly.
"The government will take legal actions against those, who will violate the government order regarding this matter," the statement said.
The Election Commission directed law enforcers to properly dispense with any allegation that comes up in the course of the elections.
"We won't tolerate any negligence. If we receive any complaints, we will look into it and take appropriate action against all involved. There won't be any concessions."


