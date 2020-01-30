Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:03 PM
New wards of city corporations remain in the dark as before

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Despite tax payment inhabitants of newly included 36 wards of two city corporations of Dhaka are yet to get any civic amenities in about two and a half a years.
They have just the status of being inhabitants of city corporations but they have so far enjoyed nothing a dweller usually enjoys as a city corporation inhabitant. Their condition is  much like remaining in the dark they were in before being included in the city corporations.
A total of 16 union parishads were included in the two city corporations through a gazette on June 28 of 2017.
Badda, Bhatara, Satarakul, Beraid, Dumni, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan and Harirampur were included in DNCC while Shyampur, Donia, Matuail, Sarulia, Demra, Manda, Dakshingaon and Nasirabad in DSCC.
After their inclusion, the government appointed administrators with the status of a councilor in the wards.
The residents of the wards could exercise their voting rights in the city elections held on February 28 of 2019 for the first time.
Residents of those areas claimed that
they had already elected their ward councilors and mayors in 2019 election but they are yet to get any facilities a city corporation provides to its inhabitants.
 They said that they are name-only city corporation dwellers.
While visiting this correspondent in those areas found dilapidated roads, lack of medical centre facilities and hospitals, quality educational institutions and opportunities of entertainment.
While talking to this correspondent, Hasem Ali Master, a high school teacher living in Demra, pointed out several problems in his areas.
He said, "Demra cannel has now turned into a waste dumping site. But there is none to save the canal and it is now giving out bad odor making it difficult for the locals to live in the area."
Osman Miah, a shopkeeper of Sarulia, said, "Dust and dirt in the area has polluted the environment making people sick."
Politically influential people have grabbed most of the water bodies leading to perennial water logging in the area, they alleged.  
However, DNCC and DSCC officials said they had taken some measures to uplift the living standard of people in those areas.
The DSCC has already taken initiatives to buy modern 'mechanical road sweepers'. Once the sweepers are bought, the problems will be solved using those to manage the wastes.
DNCC's recently resigned mayor Atiqul Islam, who is contesting the polls for the same city, told this correspondent that a proposal of around Tk 3,000 crore was sent to the ECNEC for development of the backward areas.
It was already cleared by the pre-ECNEC, he said.
"Once the proposal is cleared in the ECNEC, massive development work will be started. Within next three years, there will be no difference between the old and new wards," he added.


