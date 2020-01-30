Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:03 PM
FM says China returnees to remain under observation

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the government will keep those who will return to Bangladesh from China under observation.
He said as per directive
of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will bring back Bangladesh citizens willing to return from Wuhan city of China once China lifts the ongoing 14-day restriction in the city that faces lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.
"We remain cautious, not panicked. We don't want to create any panic in the society. We are ready to bring back them (Bangladeshi citizens) back as soon as possible, we're not delaying," the Foreign Minister told reporters on Wednesday.
He said the government does not want to see the transmission of coronavirus in other places.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam urged the Bangladesh citizens in China to strictly follow the Chinese government's instructions without any deviation until the quarantine period of 14 days ends, saying almost seven days of that period passed by.
In a Facebook post for the worried persons, he urged the families and relatives in Bangladesh to convey the message to their relatives living in China and encourage them to follow the instructions.
Quarantine is a state, period or place of isolation in which people or animals that have arrived from elsewhere or been exposed to infectious or contagious disease are placed.
He said the health-related instructions will have to be followed to make sure that coronavirus does not get transmitted by anybody and for the sake of life though normal life is being hampered.
The state minister said the registration process for those who are willing to return from China has already started.
He said the government will be able to determine the number of possible returnees soon and the aircraft having the exact capacity.
Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing has opened a hotline number + (86)-17801116005 for Bangladeshis.
There are about 400-500 Bangladeshi students in Wuhan, according to the Foreign Ministry here.
Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, is at the centre of the outbreak. Wuhan is in lockdown and China has imposed travel bans on a number of other cities.


