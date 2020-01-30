Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Coronavirus: Alertness is the key

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020

The world is at the grip of another health scare as Coronavirus has spread across China and several countries with death toll rising to 80 and almost 3000 cases detected. Though the virus has not been detected in Bangladesh, the airports and land ports have been put on high alert since Bangladesh and China have a very strong relation with thousands of Chinese people working in several infrastructural development projects in the country.

Screening has already been set up at the airport but the government is considering a temporary ban on travel to and from China just to be extra cautious. Such a move would be welcome since within China, travel restrictions have been imposed on 13 cities.
The outbreak of Coronavirus is alarming because there is no proven antidote against it. The recent health scare is reminiscent of the SARS outbreak in the early part of the millennium when the whole of Asia was under threat.

In the wake of the Coronavirus, several papers have reported that wanton consumption of exotic wild life may have been the cause for the virus to enter humans.
The practice of trafficking endangered species of animals is rife in China with the traditional medicine business reliant solely on rare animal body parts. Specialists believe that reckless eating of animals often result in unknown virus to enter the human system.





This was the message sent by specialists during the SARS outbreak but it was not given the required attention. The symptoms of Coronavirus are deceptive and can be seen in most individuals during winter in a dusty city - fever, cold, cough and respiratory complications. Since the symptoms are common all over the world, the worry is more because taking them as signs of common cold time flu can often lead to sudden deaths.
Since there has not been any case found in Bangladesh as yet, the most practical step would be to limit travel and also issue health alert notices all over the country.
In the meantime, local specialists should also do what they can to help in the research to find an antidote.



