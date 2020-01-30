Tabith urges EC to ensure free, fair polls



BNP mayor candidate for DNCC Tabith Awal on electioneering at Baridhara on Wednesday.

"People are ready to vote for BNP candidates. BNP leaders and activists will have to remain alert to resist any attempt of vote rigging," Tabith said while campaigning in Shahjadpur area of Gulshan.

Tabith started campaigning from Baridhara DOHS South Gate area in the morning. The campaign continued in ward numbers 18, 19, 20, 35, 36, 39 and 40.









A huge number of BNP leaders and activists joined the electioneering that ended in front of the Shrine Children's Park in the evening. As part of the campaign, several street rallies were arranged. The campaigners distributed leaflets among the voters seeking vote for Tabith.

Addressing the street rallies, Tabith said, "We are getting response from the voters in favour of BNP's symbol 'sheaf of paddy'. We hope that the symbol will win the city polls. No one can stop this victory. We have taken all preparations and strategic plan to achieve the victory of sheaf of paddy.

Urging the people to go to the polling centres, Tabith said, "We all will go to the polling centres and cast our votes for sheaf of paddy. Our polling agents will remain present at the polling centres. "The Election Commission will have to ensure a favourable environment for holding a free and fair election,'' he added.

In reply to a query of journalists, Tabith said he won't boycott the election halfway and will continue until the voting ends. "Despite several incidents of attacks launched by the ruling party men, we are still in the election race," Tabith said, adding that the government is trying to keep him away from polls. BNP mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Tabith Awal on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) and law enforcement agencies to create a congenial atmosphere so that voters can cast their votes without fear."People are ready to vote for BNP candidates. BNP leaders and activists will have to remain alert to resist any attempt of vote rigging," Tabith said while campaigning in Shahjadpur area of Gulshan.Tabith started campaigning from Baridhara DOHS South Gate area in the morning. The campaign continued in ward numbers 18, 19, 20, 35, 36, 39 and 40.A huge number of BNP leaders and activists joined the electioneering that ended in front of the Shrine Children's Park in the evening. As part of the campaign, several street rallies were arranged. The campaigners distributed leaflets among the voters seeking vote for Tabith.Addressing the street rallies, Tabith said, "We are getting response from the voters in favour of BNP's symbol 'sheaf of paddy'. We hope that the symbol will win the city polls. No one can stop this victory. We have taken all preparations and strategic plan to achieve the victory of sheaf of paddy.Urging the people to go to the polling centres, Tabith said, "We all will go to the polling centres and cast our votes for sheaf of paddy. Our polling agents will remain present at the polling centres. "The Election Commission will have to ensure a favourable environment for holding a free and fair election,'' he added.In reply to a query of journalists, Tabith said he won't boycott the election halfway and will continue until the voting ends. "Despite several incidents of attacks launched by the ruling party men, we are still in the election race," Tabith said, adding that the government is trying to keep him away from polls.