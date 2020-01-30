Two Cameroon citizens held with fake currency sent to jail

Two Cameroon citizens, arrested with fake Bangladesh currency notes, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday on expiry their two-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order after the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Sub-Inspector Faruk Hossain, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the two Cameroonians before the court with a prayer to put them in jail.

The Cameroon citizens are Paokum Ticidgeo, 30, and Mahmadu Bah, 27.





























