Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:03 PM
Home Back Page

Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Awami League mayor candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam campaigning at Shaheed Rabbi Park in Uttara area on Wednesday.

Awami League mayor candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam campaigning at Shaheed Rabbi Park in Uttara area on Wednesday.

Urging the voters to exercise their votes for 'Boat' symbol, DNCC mayoral aspirant Atiqul Islam on Wednesday said, "Think before voting that who will develop the city and who will be able to present you a healthy, active and modern Dhaka city."
During last-minute work on the day, Atiqul have conducted campaign by bringing his kith and kin including wife, daughter, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and grandchildren with him on Wednesday.
"Voters and workers are soul brother and sister and my kith and kin are 'blood brothers and sisters'. So, our victory is sure as all of the brothers and sisters are in the poll campaign," he said while addressing a rally at Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park of Gulshan-1.
"Former mayor Atiq pledged to transform the city taxation system to automation for making the Dhaka city 'more smartly' and eliminating corruption in autocracy," Reza Enayet, former vice president of Bangladesh Chhatra League, told Daily Observer. A clash took place between two groups of AL activists during the election campaigning of Atiqul on the day.
The incident took place at Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park of Gulshan-1 when supporters of Jahidur Rahman Dulal, Al's rebel candidate for the councilor post of Ward 20, arrived at the spot chanting slogan and Md Nasir-incumbent councilor and Awami League nominee for the post-and his supporters were already present at the venue along with Atiqul. Terming the clash between the two groups of Awami League as an "untoward incident," Atiqul said it happened due to a misunderstanding among them.
"This is not expected at all and it happened following a misunderstanding as it was a big program," he said. He also urged them to work together for the win of AL candidates in the city polls. He pledged to ensure proper development of the city and ensure all city rights for its residents.


