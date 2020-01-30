Ishraque blames EC for not taking actions



BNP mayor candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain campaigning in Gopibagh area on Wednesday. photos: Observer

He raised the allegations while addressing a press conference at his Gopibagh office in Old Dhaka on Wednesday.

Ishraque claimed that their leaders and activists were brutally attacked by ruling party activists.

"We had submitted complaints to the EC, but it hasn't yet taken any action against them. The EC and law enforcers of the Wari area played partial roles in favor of ruling party," he added.

He urged the EC and law enforcers to play neutral role to ensure environment of free and fair polls, so that voters can cast votes without fear and intimidation.

In the briefing, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain placed a written statement mentioning the names of the leaders and activists, who were claimed to be attacked.

Khandaker Mosharraf said that Awami League does not respect on the people's voting rights. That's why they will not create any level playing field in the election. They want to snatch the voting rights of the people again like previous national elections.

Expressing grave concern about using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the city polls, the senior BNP said that in spite of our objection against using EVMs, the EC decided to use it in DSCC and DNCC elections to help ruling party candidates in rigging the polls. There is a huge chance of manipulation in the election results with the EVMs. "Despite all of this uncertainty, we urged the voters to cast their votes on February 1," he added.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, vice chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, advisor Abdus Salam, joint secretary generals Khairul Kabir Khokon and Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, leaders Abdus Salam Azad, Fazlul Haque Milon and Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas were present among others.























BNP-nominated mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain alleged that the Election Commission (EC) hasn't taken any step to stop oppression on opposition political leader and activists ahead of the city polls.He raised the allegations while addressing a press conference at his Gopibagh office in Old Dhaka on Wednesday.Ishraque claimed that their leaders and activists were brutally attacked by ruling party activists."We had submitted complaints to the EC, but it hasn't yet taken any action against them. The EC and law enforcers of the Wari area played partial roles in favor of ruling party," he added.He urged the EC and law enforcers to play neutral role to ensure environment of free and fair polls, so that voters can cast votes without fear and intimidation.In the briefing, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain placed a written statement mentioning the names of the leaders and activists, who were claimed to be attacked.Khandaker Mosharraf said that Awami League does not respect on the people's voting rights. That's why they will not create any level playing field in the election. They want to snatch the voting rights of the people again like previous national elections.Expressing grave concern about using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the city polls, the senior BNP said that in spite of our objection against using EVMs, the EC decided to use it in DSCC and DNCC elections to help ruling party candidates in rigging the polls. There is a huge chance of manipulation in the election results with the EVMs. "Despite all of this uncertainty, we urged the voters to cast their votes on February 1," he added.BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, vice chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, advisor Abdus Salam, joint secretary generals Khairul Kabir Khokon and Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, leaders Abdus Salam Azad, Fazlul Haque Milon and Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas were present among others.