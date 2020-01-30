Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:03 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Back Page

Attack On BNP Activists

Ishraque blames EC for not taking actions

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

BNP mayor candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain campaigning in Gopibagh area on Wednesday. photos: Observer

BNP mayor candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain campaigning in Gopibagh area on Wednesday. photos: Observer

BNP-nominated mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain alleged that the Election Commission (EC) hasn't taken any step to stop oppression on opposition political leader and activists ahead of the city polls.
He raised the allegations while addressing a press conference at his Gopibagh office in Old Dhaka on Wednesday.
Ishraque claimed that their leaders and activists were brutally attacked by ruling party activists.
"We had submitted complaints to the EC, but it hasn't yet taken any action against them. The EC and law enforcers of the Wari area played partial roles in favor of ruling party," he added.
He urged the EC and law enforcers to play neutral role to ensure environment of free and fair polls, so that voters can cast votes without fear and intimidation.
In the briefing, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain placed a written statement mentioning the names of the leaders and activists, who were claimed to be attacked.
Khandaker Mosharraf said that Awami League does not respect on the people's voting rights. That's why they will not create any level playing field in the election. They want to snatch the voting rights of the people again like previous national elections.
Expressing grave concern about using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the city polls, the senior BNP said that in spite of our objection against using EVMs, the EC decided to use it in DSCC and DNCC elections to help ruling party candidates in rigging the polls. There is a huge chance of manipulation in the election results with the EVMs. "Despite all of this uncertainty, we urged the voters to cast their votes on February 1," he added.  
BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, vice chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, advisor Abdus Salam, joint secretary generals Khairul Kabir Khokon and Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, leaders Abdus Salam Azad, Fazlul Haque Milon and Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas were present among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tabith urges EC to ensure free, fair polls
Two Cameroon citizens held with fake currency sent to jail
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
Ishraque blames EC for not taking actions
Foggy weather may persist till today
I am not a partisan candidate: Taposh
HC rejects DIG Bazlur’s bail plea
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft