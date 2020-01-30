Foggy weather may persist till today





The met office on Wednesday said that light rain or drizzle may occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

Talking to the Daily Observer, weather expert Jahangir Alam said that the reason behind Wednesday's rain is the wind confluence in West Bengal's strong western wind. "The blowing westerly wind has brought this rains from the West Bengal will decrease the cold wave," he said. He also noted that already the temperature has fallen and the severity of the cold wave has been creased, he added.

However, the presence of this sudden rain causing troubles to commuters in their movement, as its duration varied in different areas.





















The foggy weather which has been around since Wednesday morning is likely to persist until today, the Met Office said.The met office on Wednesday said that light rain or drizzle may occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours.Talking to the Daily Observer, weather expert Jahangir Alam said that the reason behind Wednesday's rain is the wind confluence in West Bengal's strong western wind. "The blowing westerly wind has brought this rains from the West Bengal will decrease the cold wave," he said. He also noted that already the temperature has fallen and the severity of the cold wave has been creased, he added.However, the presence of this sudden rain causing troubles to commuters in their movement, as its duration varied in different areas.