I am not a partisan candidate: Taposh



Awami League mayor candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh unveils his election manifesto on Wednesday.

He said this to journalists at a view-exchange meeting at the National Press Club. He told journalist leaders that he was contesting to serve all the people of the city.

"I have the mentality to serve the people round the clock. That's why, I am contesting the polls. Although I am nominated by Awami League, no one should consider me a partisan candidate. All voters should vote me considering me to be a non-party candidate for the betterment of Dhaka," he said.

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former media advisor to the Prime Minister, former Press Club President Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman MP, Press Club President Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad, former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta were, among others, present at the programme.

"I am contesting the polls with confident and commitment. I have certain plans for the development of Dhaka city. If I am elected I will ensure all basic services of city inhabitants within 90 days and visible changes will be seen in the city within 3 years, he said.

"I belong to a journalist family. I have learned honesty, devotion and ideology from my family. I will always give priority to any suggestion of the press club, if I am elected," he added.

In his speech Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "Jatiya Press Club upholds the flag of independence, which we got from the freedom fighters. The Press club is a place of faith and trust of all political parties and mass people. Ahead of the city polls, four candidates of two major political parties have come to the press club to get advice."

"All the candidates are handsome and educated and come from good family backgrounds," he added.

Mentioning Taposh's family background, the senior journalist leader said, "Taposh has blood of journalists. His father Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni established 'Banglar Bani' and 'Bangladesh Time'."



















