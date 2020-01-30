Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
HC rejects DIG Bazlur’s bail plea

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday rejected a rule issued by the same court on interim bail of Deputy Inspector General (Suspended)) of Prisons Md Bazlur Rashid on charges of amassing illegal wealth of over Tk 3.8 crore.
A HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice K M Hafizul Alam passed the order after hearing on the rule.
The court also ordered the investigation officer (IO) Md. Nasir Uddin to finish investigation on the case within six months.
Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khosru stood for Bazlur Rashid while Khurshid Alam Khan for the ACC and Deputy Attorney Generals AKM Amin Uddin for the state.
Earlier on December 17 last year, the HC issued a rule asking why DIG Bazlur Rashid should not receive bail in connection with amassing illegal wealth case sued by the ACC.
On October 20 last year, Bazlur Rashid was arrested by the ACC officials linking with bribery. After producing before a Dhaka court, he was shown as arrested in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth under 27 (1) of the Anti Corruption Commission Act.


