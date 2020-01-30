Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:02 PM
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Authorities on Wednesday claimed that there was no diesel shortage in the country.
If anyone wants to hike the price of diesel or hoard it they would face stern action, warned BPC.
"There is a rumor over the diesel issue. The price of the product increased abnormally," Chairman Samsur Rahman told a press conference on Wednesday.
"At present we have a 13-day stock. By February the production will reach 33 thousand metric tonnes," he said.
"We have procured 35 thousand metric tonnes of diesel today (Wednesday) and another consignment is coming tomorrow," the BPC Chairman said.
"We asked the three distributors to investigate the issue," the BPC Chairman said. To stop smuggling in bordering areas we asked the border guard authority to increase vigilance there, he added.
The government increased the fuel price last in 2016. Although the price of fuel fluctuated on the international market several times the government has maintained the price same price, he said.


