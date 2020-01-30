Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
HC orders to appoint 117 doctors for jail hospitals

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the government to appoint 117 doctors immediately in the vacant posts at all jail hospitals across the country.
The court asked the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to submit a progress report to it within a month.
The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order following a hearing on writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan (Robin) on February 19 last year.
Seeking necessary order of the HC, the petitioner said in his plea that there are 141 posts of doctors at jail hospitals across the country. Of them, 117 posts are vacant. The hospitals are running with only 24 doctors.
Lawyer Robin accompanied by Shammi Akter stood for the petition while lawyer Md Shafiqul Islam for the Directorate of the Prison. Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Bashar represented the state.
On January 14, the HC asked the authorities concerned to inform the court how many posts of doctors are lying vacant.
Responding to the court order, DAG Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar submitted two reports of DG health and inspector general (IG) of prisons before the HC bench during the hearing, showing that there are 117 posts of doctors vacant in 68 prisons across the country.
On November 5 last year, the office of IG of prisons submitted a report to the HC, saying that there are only 10 doctors to provide treatment to around 87,000 prisoners across the country.


