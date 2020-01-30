Three of seven get life term





KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two persons to life-term imprisonment and four others to one year of jail and fined in a murder case in Karimganj Upazila.

The lifers are Md Hanif Mia and Md Manik Mia, son of late Haifz Uddin of Nowabad Halgora Village in the upazila. The court also fined them Tk 2,000,00 each.

The other accused are Abdus Sattar, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Hasan Ali Munsi and Farida Khatun. They have been sentenced to one year of imprisonment and fined Tk 5,000 each.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim pronounced the verdict.

As per the prosecution, the convicted murdered Safir Uddin over a land dispute on June 10, 2010.

Deceased's younger brother Abdul Halim filed a case against seven persons with Karimganj Police Station in this connection.

BARISHAL: A local court on Monday afternoon sentenced a female drug trader to life-term jail and fined Tk 20,000, in default to suffer one more year's rigorous imprisonment for possessing drugs.

Convicted Morsheda Begum, 32, is the daughter of A. Mannan Chowkider of Barguna District. District and Sessions Judge M. Rafiqul Islam delivered the verdict.









As per the prosecution, on March 8, 2016, Detective Branch of Police raided Rezia Mansion in the city and arrested Morsheda along with 100 bottles of phensedyl, 550 yaba tablets and 50 grams of hemp.





