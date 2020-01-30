MPA sets up PLD to detect corona virus

KHULNA, Jan 29: The Mongla Port Authority (MPA) has set up Portable Laser Detector (PLD) to detect the reported "outbreak" of Novel Corona Virus (nCoV), said a press release issued by Deputy Secretary of MPA Md Makruzzaman.

The PLD device was installed at the main security gate of the port jetty on Tuesday afternoon.

All foreigners, officers, employees and workers of MPA and port users have been asked to go through the screening by PLD during their entry and exit at the jetty area, the release said.

Talking to the Daily Observer on Wednesday, Health Officer of the MPA's Health Department Dr Sufia Khatun said two portable thermometers were also installed along the portable laser detector.

