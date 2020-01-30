Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Three commit suicide in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a newly married woman reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Barishal and Naogaon, recently.  
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A man killed self by taking poison in his in-laws' house at Fulbari Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Nazrul Islam, 54, was a resident of Bidyabagis Village in the upazila.
Quoting family members, police said Nazrul went to his in-laws' house in Prankrishna Village on Tuesday night to bring his wife. As his wife refused to come with him, he took poison at midnight.
Family members rushed him to Upazila Health Complex at 1:30am, where he was declared dead.
The body was sent to local morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Roy.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
BARISHAL: A newly married woman killed self by taking poison at Khanjapur Village in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Koly Akhter, 18, was the wife of Shahin Bepary of the village.
Family sources said Koly married Shahin four months back as per the decision of her relatives. But, she did not accept the marriage.
On Monday evening, she took poison and was seriously sick.
She was rushed to Gaurnadi Upazila Heath Complex, but later she died on way to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Gaurnadi PS OC Golam Sarwar confirmed the incident.
PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A college-going female student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Notunhat residential area under Nazipur Municipality in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Hafiza Parveen alias Bristi, 17, was the daughter of Harun Ar Rashid of Laxmanpara Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila. She was a student of intermediate first year at Nazipur Government College.
Seeking anonymity, the deceased's friends said Bristi killed herself because of love-related matter.
Patnitala PS OC Parimal Kumar Chakrabarti confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body at around 10pm.
Bristy might have killed herself due to love-related issue. However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.









