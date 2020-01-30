Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Home Countryside

Two murdered in 2 districts

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia  and Mymensingh in two days.
KUSHTIA: A woman was slaughtered by her drug-addict husband in Harinarayanpur area under Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday. The man also injured his mother by hacking her at the same time.
The deceased was identified as Shahana Khatun, 28, wife of Awal of the same area.
Local sources said Awal stabbed Shahana and his mother indiscriminately around 5am as they refused to give him money to buy drugs, leaving his wife dead on the spot.
Critically injured Awal's mother was rushed to a local hospital.
Police, however, detained the drug addict in this connection, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of EB Police Station (PS) Jahangir Arif.
MYMENSINGH: A man who was injured in an attack over land dispute in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Monday night, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Hashim Uddin, 65, was the son of late Sulmahmud Munshi of Mailora Village in the upazila.  Quoting family members and neighbours, Tarakanda PS OC Md Abul Khayer said Hashim had been at loggerheads with his brother Abul Kashem over a piece of land.
Following this, Kashem and his men attacked on Hashim with sharp weapons on his way home from a local bazaar on Monday night, leaving him seriously injured.
Hashim was admitted to MMCH where he died on Tuesday morning.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to MMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Police detained Md Kazimuddin and Abul Kalam for interrogation.


