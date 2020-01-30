

Irregularities in canal digging found at Mathbaria

In this connection, a victim farmer, Paritosh Gomasta of Kabutarkhali Village under Ward No. 2 of Holta Gulishakhali Union, filed a written complaint to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) mentioning the irregularities.

As per the complaint, Member of Ward No. 2 under Holta Union Parishad (UP) Junayedur Rahman Jewel started excavating the canal under the programme of the upazila project implementation department recently. Violating the rules of excavation, he started filling the eastern bank of the canal after digging it up from the western side. As a result, locals living on the western bank feared that the trees and the canal bank may collapse anytime.

Besides, the natural flow of water is being hampered as the canal has become narrow.

Following this, many locals including union Awami League General Secretary AK Azad AB and Union Juba League President Zakir Hossain alleged that the UP member is digging the canal for his own sake.

When asked, UP Member Junayedur Rahman Jewel denied the allegation and said, as the western part of the canal is comparatively high and full of trees, so the earth from there is being moved to the eastern part.

In this connection, Acting UNO Ripon Biswas said he visited the spot as per the complaint. Necessary steps will be taken soon.



























