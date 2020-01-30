Thrust on bringing all children under formal edn





"It is our foremost duty to bring all the children who have never been enrolled in primary schools or dropped out from schools for any reasons under the non-formal education programme of the government to take the nation ahead", they also said. They made the comments while addressing a district level learning and views-sharing meeting in the conference room of the District Collectorate Building here on Wednesday noon.

In cooperation with district administration, Satkhira Unnayan Sangstha (SUS), a partner voluntary organisation of Jagorani Chakra Foundation (JCF), arranged the function under Second Chance Education Pilot Programme of Directorate of Non-Formal Education under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest and District Primary Education Officer Mohammad Hossain Ali was present as special guest while Assistant Director of District Non-Formal Education Bureau Mehedi Akter presided over the ceremony.

District Information Officer Haider Ali, Director of Amar Bangla Bidyapith NurulAlam, Programme head of JCF M. Firoz Rahman, focal person of the programme of SUS Abdus Salam, Regional Coordination of Friendship Abdus Salam, Assistant Coordinator of SKS Foundation Ashraf Alam, and Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman addressed the meeting, among others.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, asked the staff of the NGOs and teachers of the centres to be more serious and active to ensure quality teaching to the learners so that they could get admitted into class five of the government primary schools after passing four class from the centres.















