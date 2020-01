MANIKGANJ, Jan 29: Police recovered a woman's body from Railla Village in Saturia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Mukta Begum, 19, was the wife of Alim Hossen of the village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saturia Police Station Motiar Rahman Mia said, on information, they recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy.