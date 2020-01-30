174 death incidents occurred in Netrakona last year





Unofficially, the death toll may cross the official figure since many of the death incidents are not recorded with police stations fearing extra harassments.

Most of the deaths occurred due to road accidents while the others happened due to suicide, electrocution, and drowning.

This data of the deaths is creating concerns among the people of the district.

In 2019, 15 death incidents occurred in January, six in February, 16 in March, 16 in April, 12 in May, 20 in June, 19 in July, 18 in August, 18 in September, 10 in October, 11 in November, and 13 in December.

Abdul Moman, vice-president of district unit of Nirapad Sarak Chai, said Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) should train drivers on how to drive abiding by the traffic rules.

Netrakona Police Super Akbar Ali Munsi said, "BRTA's training for the drivers was noted in district law and order coordination meeting. Police are recording complaints of road accidents and sending the accused to court for trial."















