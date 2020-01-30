Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:01 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Countryside

174 death incidents occurred in Netrakona last year

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Jan 29: A total of 174 death incidents were recorded in the district in 2019, official sources said.
Unofficially, the death toll may cross the official figure since many of the death incidents are not recorded with police stations fearing extra harassments.
Most of the deaths occurred due to road accidents while the others happened due to suicide, electrocution, and drowning.
This data of the deaths is creating concerns among the people of the district.
In 2019, 15 death incidents occurred in January, six in February, 16 in March, 16 in April, 12 in May, 20 in June, 19 in July, 18 in August, 18 in September, 10 in October, 11 in November, and 13 in December.
Abdul Moman, vice-president of district unit of Nirapad Sarak Chai, said Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) should train drivers on how to drive abiding by the traffic rules.
Netrakona Police Super Akbar Ali Munsi said, "BRTA's training for the drivers was noted in district law and order coordination meeting. Police are recording complaints of road accidents and sending the accused to court for trial."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mongla Port Authority has set up Portable Laser Detector
Saraswati Puja is being celebrated across the country
Three of seven get life term
MPA sets up PLD to detect corona virus
Three commit suicide in 3 dists
Two murdered in 2 districts
Irregularities in canal digging found at Mathbaria
Thrust on bringing all children under formal edn


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft