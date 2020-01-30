Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:01 PM
Potato growers eye bumper yield in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 29: Growers in the district are eyeing bumper yield of potato this season due to favourable weather.
Now, they are busy taking last time care of their potato plants.
Low production cost and easy cultivation process made the farmers interested in potato cultivation, and, for this reason, the cultivation has increased considerably in the district, especially in char areas, according to sources concerned.
Newly harvested potato has already started to appear in local markets. Per kilogram potato is now selling at Tk 18 to 20 in the wholesale market and Tk 20 to 25 in retail market.
Farmers expressed satisfaction as they are getting fair prices compared to that of the last year.
Farmer Alauddin Ahmed of Noadapara Village in Paba Upazila said, "I cultivate potato in four bighas of land this season spending Tk 15,000. I have already earned Tk 25,500 by selling the produce. I hope to get more profit this time."
Sources said Department of Agricultural Extension and other government and non-government organisations have taken necessary measures to make the potato cultivation a success in the region.


