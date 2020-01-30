8 killed in road mishaps





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An older man was killed and 20 others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad, 70, son of late Abdul Aziz of Agdigha Katakhali Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Khandakar Shafiqul Islam said a Barishal-bound bus 'Tuhin Paribahan' collided-head on a Rajshahi-bound 'Sejan Paribahan' in front of Bonpara Kalikapur Agriculture and Technical College on Natore-Pabna Highway at around 11am, leaving Samad dead on the spot and 20 others injured.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed after being hit by an excavator in Birampur Upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Osman Goni, 30, son of Setabul Islam, Sujon, 37, son of Saidur Rahman, 35, and Biplob Hossen, 30, of Segunbagan Village in Nawabganj Upazila of the district. The accident took place in Jelalagari area around 11pm when

The Nawabganj-bound motorcycle hit the excavator in Jolagari area, leaving two bikers dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

He was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

GOPALGANJ: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Razib Sheikh, 23, son of Tipu Sheikh of Bhennabari Village, and Jinnat Molla, 65, of Bedgram area in the upazila.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam said a motorcycle hit pedestrian Jinnat in Bedgram area at 5:30pm after its rider Abdur Rahman lost control over its steering, leaving three injured including pillion passenger Razib. The injured were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Razib and Jinnat dead.

NETRAKONA: A truck ran over a farmer on the Shyamganj-Birishiri Road in Atkapara area under Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Md Nasir Uddin, 40, was a resident of Shishkandi Village.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was crossing the road carrying paddy seedlings. At that time, a sand-laden truck ran over him in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals chased and caught the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Purbadhala PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the news.

GAZIPUR: The Senior Joint Convener of Gafargaon Upazila Juba Dal in the district was killed in a road accident in Mauna area of Sreepur Upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kamruzzaman Sohag, 38, son of Badrul Huda of Bolai Bari area of the upazila.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon. Deceased's family sources said a bus on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway hit Sohag, while he was crossing the road in Mauna area in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Mymensingh Medical Collage Hospital.

He was shifted to a Dhaka hospital where he died.



















Eight persons were killed and 21 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Natore, Dinajpur, Gopalganj, Netrakona and Gazipur, in three days.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An older man was killed and 20 others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad, 70, son of late Abdul Aziz of Agdigha Katakhali Village in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Khandakar Shafiqul Islam said a Barishal-bound bus 'Tuhin Paribahan' collided-head on a Rajshahi-bound 'Sejan Paribahan' in front of Bonpara Kalikapur Agriculture and Technical College on Natore-Pabna Highway at around 11am, leaving Samad dead on the spot and 20 others injured.BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed after being hit by an excavator in Birampur Upazila on Tuesday night.The deceased were identified as Osman Goni, 30, son of Setabul Islam, Sujon, 37, son of Saidur Rahman, 35, and Biplob Hossen, 30, of Segunbagan Village in Nawabganj Upazila of the district. The accident took place in Jelalagari area around 11pm whenThe Nawabganj-bound motorcycle hit the excavator in Jolagari area, leaving two bikers dead on the spot and another seriously injured.He was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.GOPALGANJ: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Razib Sheikh, 23, son of Tipu Sheikh of Bhennabari Village, and Jinnat Molla, 65, of Bedgram area in the upazila.Quoting eyewitnesses, Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam said a motorcycle hit pedestrian Jinnat in Bedgram area at 5:30pm after its rider Abdur Rahman lost control over its steering, leaving three injured including pillion passenger Razib. The injured were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Razib and Jinnat dead.NETRAKONA: A truck ran over a farmer on the Shyamganj-Birishiri Road in Atkapara area under Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.Deceased Md Nasir Uddin, 40, was a resident of Shishkandi Village.Eyewitnesses said the victim was crossing the road carrying paddy seedlings. At that time, a sand-laden truck ran over him in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.Locals chased and caught the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Purbadhala PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the news.GAZIPUR: The Senior Joint Convener of Gafargaon Upazila Juba Dal in the district was killed in a road accident in Mauna area of Sreepur Upazila on Monday.The deceased was identified as Kamruzzaman Sohag, 38, son of Badrul Huda of Bolai Bari area of the upazila.The incident took place on Monday afternoon. Deceased's family sources said a bus on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway hit Sohag, while he was crossing the road in Mauna area in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.Later, locals rushed him to Mymensingh Medical Collage Hospital.He was shifted to a Dhaka hospital where he died.