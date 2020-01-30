Sudden rice price hike in Rajshahi





Daily consumers are venting concern over the situation.

Retailers said they are buying rice at higher rates from wholesalers, and so they had to sell these at high rates.

They held rice millers responsible for the rise-up.

According to them, the price of rice also hiked two months back. Later, following several meetings between rice millers and government, the price came down. But, after a few days of stability, it again started going up.

Recently, on the excuse of price hike of paddy, the price of per 50-kg bag of rice has been increased by Tk 100 to 200 in a week, compelling the retailers to increase their rates.

A visit found per bag "Atash" variety rice was selling at Tk 3,200 to 3,300 in Kadirganj and Saheb Bazaar wholesale markets. Per bag "Parijat" variety was selling at Tk 2,800, followed by "Swarna" at Tk 2,500 and "Miniket" at Tk 3,500 to 3,600.

Besides, per bag "Basmati" was selling at Tk 2,700, followed by newly arrived "Atap" at Tk 4,500.

Only one week back, per 84-kg bag of Atash rice was selling at Tk 3,100 to 3,150 while per bag Parijat was selling at Tk 2,500.

Per bag Sawrna was selling at Tk 2,300, followed by Miniket at Tk 3,300 to 3,400 and per 50-kg Basmati rice at Tk 2,600.

In Saheb Bazaar rice market, rice prices shot up by Tk 3 to 4, selling per kg Atash rice at Tk 38 to 42 at AP Chal Bhandar, followed by Miniket at Tk 46 to 50, Swarna at Tk 32 to 35, Guti Swarna at Tk 30, Jirashail at Tk 45 to 48, boiled Paijam at Tk 50, and Basmati at Tk 60.

The new pricelist was found hanging at the shop.

But, the varieties were found selling at more increased rates in other shops. Seller at AP Chal Bhandar Milon Prasad said they did not increase prices as they had purchased the rice one week back. But, they are selling the rice at increased rates to those who purchased it at high rates within a week.

Acknowledging the price hike, Abdul Karim of Subol Chal Bhandar said, "We purchased rice three to four days back. So, we had to raise the rate."

Meanwhile, low income group of people have fallen into misery as the price of rice has increased.

A buyer Afsar Hossen said the sudden rice price hike is illogical because there has been a bumper yield of paddy.

He asked for taking necessary measures to stop the hike. Besides, he demanded special monitoring in the markets.

Manager of Satata Enterprise at Kadirganj Shahjahan Ali said, "We sell rice in commission. Millers fix the rates of the rice. We have to sell at their fixed rates, and accordingly, after paying them in cash, our commission is given."

"We have no hand in raising the rate. The millers do it themselves," he added.

He was echoed by Manager of Sabbir Rice Agency Golam Rabbani.

It was learnt that to meet urgent needs, farmers sold their Aman paddy at cheap rates during the season. Now, they have no stock of the paddy. It is now stored in rice mills.

Millers said the rice price has increased in the wake of the government's procurement drive and the rise in the markets.

Besides, the millers have started collecting rice from markets to supply to food department in competitive manner. It has heightened the price of paddy.

When asked, Assistant Director of the Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection in Rajshahi Hasan Al Maruf said, "I have heard about the price hike in rice markets. We will monitor the situation in all aspects. If anybody hikes price in illegal way, we will take necessary steps."

























