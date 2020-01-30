Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 2:01 PM
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mosquito menace at Dhaka Airport

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka is the corridor of all international and domestic airways passengers and everyday thousands of passengers are passing through this airport to and fro. But it is an alarming fact that domestic and foreign passengers are affected by mosquitos at HSIA area which damages the image of the country. The mosquitoes are biting the waiting passengers' everytime and no visible instant controlling arrangements are available there.

After dengue, the country, especially the capital city, has been witnessing a fresh mosquito menace for the past few weeks. Measures taken by the civic bodies to tackle the mosquito problem are not having the desired effect. The menace has acquired a new dimension in the dry season.
 
As both city corporations of Dhaka have failed to clean the water bodies in time, many areas have been riddled with severe mosquito problem since the arrival of winter. In the absence of clean-up initiative, water bodies have become mosquito breeding grounds. But two or three months back, the situation was fine due to action taken by city corporation after the dengue outbreak. Now once again, the mosquito menace has turned acute.We urged the authority concern to take urgent steps to tackle the mosquito menace at the airport area for a good image of our country.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka


