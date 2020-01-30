Vanishing parental support system!



Nazarul Islam



Did I fail to reconnect to my cherished landmarks of my childhood and adolescence? Perhaps yes...or maybe, no! Once you betray your origins, you become a rolling stone...that never gets the moss.



In India, rolling stones like me are respectably called the NRI. In Bangladesh and in Pakistan, people who leave their roots and migrate to a 'civilized' land, are given the title of 'expatriates'. These are the brave people who had taken the challenge, and continued to live and work outside homes, in foreign countries. Every one of these NRIs or expatriates, who has elderly parents back home, is aware of that familiar feeling of constant worry lurking at the back of their minds, added to a lingering sense of guilt for having left the loved ones behind.



Without doubt, families have shrunk. And, the once cherished family support systems have simply vanished. Next, the children got busy with careers in faraway lands, and parents had been left despondent, with houses--large or small, that had begun posing a security threat. Or perhaps, these premises would include 'apartments' with cantankerous housing societies and neighbours. When thousands of expatriates from the subcontinent emigrate each year for higher education, lucrative jobs or a better lifestyle, they leave behind, either knowingly or unwittingly, their biggest treasure--their elderly parents with broad smiles and cheerful exteriors, who hide behind their moist eyes untold stories of loneliness, anxiety, fear and uncertainty that they would rather not tell their children, several hours of travel time away.



Apart from the loneliness and the anxiety of being separated, in times of illness and emergencies, even simple chores like going to the bank, standing in a queue for a gas cylinder or paying a bill can become a challenge. Often, going to the doctor or a dentist can become an ordeal.



To offset this loneliness and isolation, NRI or expatriate parents have institutionalized their caretaking systems, back home. In Bengaluru, India they have established an organisation called the NRI Parents Association (NRIPA), to provide a support network for themselves, to hold regular meetings, socialize and share a common set of concerns.



Another organisation, the Association of Parents of Indians Resident Overseas (APIRO), brings all NRI parents' organisations together under a single umbrella, assists left-behind parents suffering from painful separation, lack of emotional support and physical insecurity, by providing a platform to share their sunset years.



Initially, both NRI parents and children live on the hope of reuniting in the foreseeable future, only to find it more and more difficult...as the years fly by.

Many NRI children do invite their parents overseas, but most of the time to end up doing housework, baby-sit, or to assist with the delivery of grandchildren. Many attempt to advise their parents to emigrate permanently, a very difficult option for most parents to accept. The initial gap, a geographical one, now widens, with the addition of a more critical emotional gap.

Although typical old-age homes are still taboo in our society, Bengaluru's example offers hope. Senior citizens are flocking to these homes for easily available facilities and medication.



Advancing age and the loss of motor function often makes performing day-to-day activities a daunting task, requiring care for senior citizens on a 24/7 basis. The best old-age homes provide emotional comfort with dedicated caregivers helping out with everyday chores, scheduling appointments with doctors and hospitalisation when required.

India's NRI parents get companionship, a sense of comfort and security, a 'family' to speak to and to spend quality time with. They get medical care, support services to do their housekeeping, laundry and transportation, accentuated by a basic menu designed on their nutritional needs or customized food in case of illnesses.



The moot question however has remained unchanged: Can such associations and old-age homes ever make up for the absence of their children? Although most NRI parents have proudly claimed that they don't have the 'empty nest syndrome,' and that they are very happy at their homes--the realities are a bit different. It is very tough to adjust to an old-age home, to enjoy a level of comfort or intimacy,that comes with long association.



Loneliness is stressful for the elderly, with no family or relatives, more so during festivities. Another hitch is that there isn't room for all. Established old-age homes have long waiting lists and vacancies depending on inmates leaving the old-age home or dying-all of which are uncertain!



Short of returning to be with their parents, what other options are available for the expatriate children? Perhaps, they can do much more for their parents, even without their asking. They can visit them frequently, make sure there is no empty house syndrome during vacations, spend quality time, ensure their safety and well-being, provide them trained caregivers, convince them to move close to better medical facilities, find suitable old-age homes if parents prefer to live in them.



Emotional support in the form of frequent phone and video calls is necessary to make up for their absence. They do need to encourage parents to become members of organizations like NRIPA and APIRO, for a sense of belonging while spending time with like-minded people.

Last month, my nephew Talha had called me from Karachi, to share his exhilaration. Good fortune had smiled at him. His immigrant visa application for Canada, had been approved. And he was happy! Perhaps his recent marriage had brought him good luck. Then, I thought of Talha's parents (my sister and brother in law), and their longing faces. Won't they be left, home alone, with no children or grandchildren around them?



I remember this had happened once before- with my mother as well. After my work visa for US arrived, I had approached my Amma to ask her formal blessings. She was happy, three of my siblings had still lived in that city. At least, she felt she had something to lean back on, other than just promises. The world had turned abruptly for her in senile years, and they had come to terms with new realities.



Statistically speaking, the State of World Population report filed by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has highlighted that the population of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh combined together in 2019 was 1.76billion -93.0 million -of the people, living at age 65 years and above. Our collective joint family system, that flourished fifty years ago, is now almost extinct.



Not surprisingly, innumerable seniors who may include our near and dear ones--are living alone. Or, with caregivers in old-age homes. This number will only grow, with more and more of them requiring old-age homes, caregivers, emotional support and continuous handholding.

We simply do not have the infrastructure to address the malaise!



The writer is a former educator based in Chicago



















