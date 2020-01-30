Implications of Trump’s flawed Middle East policy



Abdur Rahaman Malik

The Trump administration has been playing with fire in the Middle East as the flawed Middle East Policy has wreaked havoc in Syria, Libya, Iraq and Palestine ever since Trump announced Jerusalem as capital of Israel. This declaration has ignited fiery protests in Palestine and other Muslim countries.

Given this flawed, impractical, erratic and arrogant policy, Middle East is bracing for the serious crisis due to ill-advice of influential elements in US Foreign Policy that are aimed at establishing US hegemony in Iraq, Syria, Libya and supporting Israel in their bid to grab a higher range of Territory from Palestine.



Trump Administration has initiated a faulty policy regarding the Middle East. Now he is under pressure both home and abroad because of his antagonist policy towards the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, even Kashmir-which is an apple of discord between two Nuclear capacious neighbours India and Pakistan. US policy even proved battered Afghanistan where the US was compelled to initiate dialogue with those who were once branded as 'terrorists'-the Taliban.



Even Lebanon crisis has also been becoming very critical as angry protesters have taken to streets against the corrupt Government supported by US and allies since the protestants are of the view that though the New Government has been formed but these are controlled by the same corrupt parties for the last three decades as they cannot expect anything from them. The messy foreign Policy has witnessed a setback on all fronts and has been causing unrest in the Middle East.



Moreover, Russia's involvement in Presidential Election was proven including Ukrainian imbroglio that prompted Democrats to impeach Trump owing to his arrogant and insensible decision that risked the National interests of the United States. According to some Democrats, Trump's arrogant and hasty decisions have invited severe criticism for the US throughout the world as Trump Goes with Policy of "Trump first than America First".



The Ill-advisors, especially supported by Israel Lobby, have deliberately pushed Trump to escalate relations with Iran since Zionists wanted to make the US-Iran conflict since Iran has been the strong supporter of Palestine and her proxies are actively working in Palestine Freedom movement. The diplomatic strife has been escalated with Iran over the recent tragic assassination of Top General and the second most influential person in Iran -General Qassem Suleimani in a Drone Strike within the limits of Baghdad International Airport.



Sulemani was in charge of Al Qudus in Iraq and had been involved in Iraq for long heading Qudus forces in Iraq. Mourning began flooding streets both in Iraq and Iran as angry protesters started chanting slogans against Donald Trump and the United States. There were thousands of mourners in the funeral prayers both in Iraq and Iran.



Even the tears were witnessed in the eyes of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei during offering the funeral prayers of Shaheed Qassem Sulieman. The Political pundits and the analysts have termed the incident a great blunder since it brought Iran's dissent voices on the same page.



The Protests and anger compelled Iraqi Interim Government to pass a resolution against the expulsion of US and Allied Forces since their services were not required anymore in Iraq as the US Drone strike had infringed upon the sovereignty of Iraq and it was also the sheer violation of International law by attacking a sovereign state. The recent protests confirm in Iraq that assassination of Qassem Suliemani was the historical blunder committed by Trump administration in the Middle East that has risked the US interests in Iraq and it started losing support

The Impeachment will make very difficult for his second term Presidential Race this Year given serious type of Allegations against him.



The decisions that cost him heavy include Trumps' unilateral withdrawal from Paris Agreement 2015 on climate change that was signed when Syria was battered due to civil war. Ever since Syria has been in the serious grip of Humanitarian crisis that includes food security, devastation, destruction of Infrastructure, Devastation of Public and Private Properties. There erupted serious crisis of Education and Health facilities due to prolonged Civil and military wars.



Like a Marathon race, US forwarded the rod to Turkey to carry out the blood-stained job of continuing offensive against militant Organization ISIS. Syria will take years to rebuild after the Arab Spring that devastated the very fabric of Arab countries.



The security and foreign policy experts are of the view that the crisis has been caused by some lucrative Oil reserves in the Middle East such as Saudi Arab, Iraq, Kuwait and Iran. The US had entered in Iraq and Afghanistan for so-called regime change and have been there for last 20 years but there seems to be no improvement after US Forces intervention in Iraq ousting General Saddam Husain regime who fought with US forces resulting his death.

The situation has been worsened thereafter when ISIS entered Iraq and other countries of the Middle East making the already fragile states in a serious security crisis.



America's announcement to provide security to Saudi Arabia was compromised when Yemen attacked the Oil Reserves of Saudi Arab. Donald Trump abruptly blamed Iran behind the incident but sensible Iran Leadership rejected US Claims.











The writer writes from Pakistan



