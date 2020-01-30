One held for supplying fake question paper





"The arrested person is Md. Hasibul Islam, 26, son of late Abul Kalam Azad of Purbo Fakirpara village of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district," a press release issued here on Wednesday by Media Officer of RAB-13 Major Syed Imran Hossain said.

On a tip off, a special operation team of RAB-13 from its Rangpur Battalion headquarters conducted a sudden raid in the area and arrested the youth.









The arrested youth admitted his involvement in cheating examinees of the SSC Examinations-2020 by supplying fake question papers through messenger and whatsapp in exchange for money through Bkash and promising to change results.

"After filing a case against the arrested person in this connection, the elite force handed him over to Hatibandha Thana police for taking further legal actions," the release added. -BSS



RANGPUR, Jan 29: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested an alleged member of a fake question paper leaking gang from village Barokhata Chowrangi crossing area in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat in the evening on Tuesday."The arrested person is Md. Hasibul Islam, 26, son of late Abul Kalam Azad of Purbo Fakirpara village of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district," a press release issued here on Wednesday by Media Officer of RAB-13 Major Syed Imran Hossain said.On a tip off, a special operation team of RAB-13 from its Rangpur Battalion headquarters conducted a sudden raid in the area and arrested the youth.The arrested youth admitted his involvement in cheating examinees of the SSC Examinations-2020 by supplying fake question papers through messenger and whatsapp in exchange for money through Bkash and promising to change results."After filing a case against the arrested person in this connection, the elite force handed him over to Hatibandha Thana police for taking further legal actions," the release added. -BSS