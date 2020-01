Labour Court Bar Association gets new body

Advocate Masud Hossain and Advocate Belayet Hossain were reelected as vice presidents of the association's 15-member committee.















Advocate AKM Nasim and Advocate Mohammad Rafiqual Islam Khan (Alom) have been reelected as president and general secretary respectively of Dhaka Labour Court Bar Association, a press release said on Wednesday.Advocate Masud Hossain and Advocate Belayet Hossain were reelected as vice presidents of the association's 15-member committee.