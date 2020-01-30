Nat'l debate competition begins tomorrow at JU





With the slogan "Tofath Hok Shirdarai", Jahangirnagar University Debate Organisation (JUDO) is going to organise the contest.

JUDO Press and Media secretary Hasan Mahmud Somrat disclosed the event, sponsored by Evaly online shop, at a press conference held on Wednesday at Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) office at 3:00pm.

"A total of 96 teams from public and private universities, colleges and schools across the country will participate in the contest which will be inaugurated by JUDO founder president Abdhullah Ahmed Chowdhury Mamun", said JUDO president Tazrin Islam Tonni.

The debate competition will feature inter-university, inter-college and inter-school debate competitions and an opening ceremony.

On January 31, inter-college debate competition will be held at New Arts Building of the university while inter-university and inter-school debate competition will be held on February 7 and 8.















A four-day 'National Debate Competition-2020? will begin on Friday on Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus.With the slogan "Tofath Hok Shirdarai", Jahangirnagar University Debate Organisation (JUDO) is going to organise the contest.JUDO Press and Media secretary Hasan Mahmud Somrat disclosed the event, sponsored by Evaly online shop, at a press conference held on Wednesday at Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) office at 3:00pm."A total of 96 teams from public and private universities, colleges and schools across the country will participate in the contest which will be inaugurated by JUDO founder president Abdhullah Ahmed Chowdhury Mamun", said JUDO president Tazrin Islam Tonni.The debate competition will feature inter-university, inter-college and inter-school debate competitions and an opening ceremony.On January 31, inter-college debate competition will be held at New Arts Building of the university while inter-university and inter-school debate competition will be held on February 7 and 8.