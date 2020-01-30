Don’t pay heed to question paper leak rumours: Dipu



Bangladesh Marine Academy holds its passing out parade of the 54th batch cadets on its campus on Wednesday morning. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present at the ceremony as a chief guest. photo: observer

"The government has taken necessary steps to prevent question paper leak and all necessary preparation were taken to hold the SSC and its equivalent examinations scheduled to be held on February 3 across the country," she said.

The Education Minister was talking to reporters after attending the course-concluding parade of the 54th batch of Bangladesh Marine Academy.

She expressed hope that this year the examinations will be held in a beautiful and copying-free environment.

It is not possible to build a developed Bangladesh with the traditional education system and that's why the government has taken special measures to promote technical education for building a society enriched with world-class knowledge and skills, she said.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naoufel and secretary of the Shipping Ministry Abdus Samad were present there.





















