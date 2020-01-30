Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:59 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Don’t pay heed to question paper leak rumours: Dipu

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Marine Academy holds its passing out parade of the 54th batch cadets on its campus on Wednesday morning. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present at the ceremony as a chief guest. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 29: Urging all not to pay heed to rumours of question paper leak, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Wednesday said there will be no incident of question paper leak this year in the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations like the previous year.
"The government has taken necessary steps to prevent question paper leak and all necessary preparation were taken to hold the SSC and its equivalent examinations scheduled to be held on February 3 across the country," she said.
The Education Minister was talking to reporters after attending the course-concluding parade of the 54th batch of Bangladesh Marine Academy.
She expressed hope that this year the examinations will be held in a beautiful and copying-free environment.
It is not possible to build a developed Bangladesh with the traditional education system and that's why the government has taken special measures to promote technical education for building a society enriched with world-class knowledge and skills, she said.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naoufel and secretary of the Shipping Ministry Abdus Samad were present there.


