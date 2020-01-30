Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:59 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home City News

Job seekers demand reduction of job application fees

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
DU Correspondent

Hundreds of student and job seekers on Wednesday staged a demonstration on the Dhaka University campus demanding reduction of fees to apply for government jobs.  
They also threatened to wage tougher movement if the government does not take necessary steps to reduce the crisis.
Students formed a human chain at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture and brought out a procession under the banner of Sadharon Chakri Prarthigon (general job seekers).
They asked to fix the application fees of all government jobs in four categories: maximum application fees for 9th grade equivalent job at Taka 200, while Taka 150 for 10th grade, Taka 100 for 11-14th grade and Taka 50 for 15-20th grade.
While addressing the protest, coordinator of this movement Abu Bakar Yamin said, it is very difficult for a fresh graduate to spend Taka 3000-4000 per month to respond and participate in the job circulars.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on software, hardware, network installation and troubleshooting
CUET Teachers' Association annual general meeting
Center for Zakat Management awards scholarships to the undergraduate students
CU VC inaugurates the annual sports competition
One held for supplying fake question paper
Labour Court Bar Association gets new body
Nat'l debate competition begins tomorrow at JU
Old woman found at C’nawabganj station reunites with family


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft