Job seekers demand reduction of job application fees

Hundreds of student and job seekers on Wednesday staged a demonstration on the Dhaka University campus demanding reduction of fees to apply for government jobs.They also threatened to wage tougher movement if the government does not take necessary steps to reduce the crisis.Students formed a human chain at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture and brought out a procession under the banner of Sadharon Chakri Prarthigon (general job seekers).They asked to fix the application fees of all government jobs in four categories: maximum application fees for 9th grade equivalent job at Taka 200, while Taka 150 for 10th grade, Taka 100 for 11-14th grade and Taka 50 for 15-20th grade.While addressing the protest, coordinator of this movement Abu Bakar Yamin said, it is very difficult for a fresh graduate to spend Taka 3000-4000 per month to respond and participate in the job circulars.