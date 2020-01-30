Dr Abdul Wohab BARI’s new DG



Dr Md Abdul Wohab has been appointed as the new Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI). The Ministry of Agriculture appoints him as the Director General of BARI on Tuesday. He will be the successor of the current Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad from Thursday (today).Dr Md Abdul Wohab has served as the Director (Research) and Director (Training and Communication) of BARI earlier. He was also working as Chief Scientific Officer, Regional Agricultural Research Station, Rahamatpur, Barishal.Dr Md Abdul Wohab joined at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) as a Scientific Officer in 1987.