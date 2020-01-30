

Brexit’s new chapter: ‘Impossible’ trade deal

In the words of EU negotiator Michel Barnier, during the next phase of Brexit, Brussels and London will "have to rebuild everything".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems reinvigorated after a clear electoral victory in December, but intense talks lie ahead.

Here are the main battle lines for the coming weeks:

- No extension -

Throughout his campaign, Johnson said he would seal a trade deal by December 31, the deadline set by the EU-UK divorce agreement.

London could request an extension of one or two more years if it decided to do so before summer, but Johnson insists it will not.

This marked the EU's first reality check -- only reluctantly accepted -- and Brussels officials no longer expect Johnson to ask for a delay.

That leaves only eight months, from late February to October, to reach an agreement and allow time for ratification.

"It's an impossible task," warned one European diplomat.

"By the end of the year, we could get the skeleton of a trade agreement plus something on internal and foreign security, but there is no guarantee," the diplomat added.

Talks can begin as soon as EU ministers agree their joint mandate on February 25.

- Johnson is not May -

Johnson's campaign promised "to get Brexit done" and to do away with his predecessor's goals of close ties with Europe and minimal disruption to the cross-Channel economy.

Theresa May's government had proposed a "dynamic alignment", where London would find a way to match EU rules on the environment, state aid and other standards to guarantee UK companies easy access to Europe.

Johnson has pledged to instead pursue a far more minimal trade deal that will seek zero tariffs and quotas on goods, but make no binding commitment on standards.

"The prime minister has been clear that he wants a Canada-style free trade agreement with no alignment," a UK official told AFP. This refers to the EU's trade deal with Canada that Europeans consider ambitious as a trade deal, but too narrow for an important neighbour like Britain.

"This is probably not the best time for them to make that decision," warned Ian Bremmer, president at Eurasia Group. "The UK does not have the size, does not have the technology does not have the competitiveness, does not have the diplomacy to really choose their future." -AFP



































