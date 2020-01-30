Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:59 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home News

Brexit’s new chapter: ‘Impossible’ trade deal

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Brexit’s new chapter: ‘Impossible’ trade deal

Brexit’s new chapter: ‘Impossible’ trade deal

BRUSSELS, Jan 29: With just days to go before Brexit, European diplomats are already hard at work for the next phase: negotiations to hammer out a future with Britain after its EU divorce.
In the words of EU negotiator Michel Barnier, during the next phase of Brexit, Brussels and London will "have to rebuild everything".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems reinvigorated after a clear electoral victory in December, but intense talks lie ahead.
Here are the main battle lines for the coming weeks:
- No extension -
Throughout his campaign, Johnson said he would seal a trade deal by December 31, the deadline set by the EU-UK divorce agreement.
London could request an extension of one or two more years if it decided to do so before summer, but Johnson insists it will not.
This marked the EU's first reality check -- only reluctantly accepted -- and Brussels officials no longer expect Johnson to ask for a delay.
That leaves only eight months, from late February to October, to reach an agreement and allow time for ratification.
"It's an impossible task," warned one European diplomat.
"By the end of the year, we could get the skeleton of a trade agreement plus something on internal and foreign security, but there is no guarantee," the diplomat added.
Talks can begin as soon as EU ministers agree their joint mandate on February 25.
- Johnson is not May -
Johnson's campaign promised "to get Brexit done" and to do away with his predecessor's goals of close ties with Europe and minimal disruption to the cross-Channel economy.
Theresa May's government had proposed a "dynamic alignment", where London would find a way to match EU rules on the environment, state aid and other standards to guarantee UK companies easy access to Europe.
Johnson has pledged to instead pursue a far more minimal trade deal that will seek zero tariffs and quotas on goods, but make no binding commitment on standards.
"The prime minister has been clear that he wants a Canada-style free trade agreement with no alignment," a UK official told AFP. This refers to the EU's trade deal with Canada that Europeans consider ambitious as a trade deal, but too narrow for an important neighbour like Britain.
"This is probably not the best time for them to make that decision," warned Ian Bremmer, president at Eurasia Group. "The UK does not have the size, does not have the technology does not have the competitiveness, does not have the diplomacy to really choose their future."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5G: Five things to know
Glass frogs reappear in Bolivia after 18 years
Brexit’s new chapter: ‘Impossible’ trade deal
Man jailed for marrying child in Sherpur
New coronavirus - What is it and how does it behave?
Campaign against children and women repression
63 Indian fishermen freed from Bagerhat jail
UGC Chairman urges VCs to recruit qualified teachers


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft