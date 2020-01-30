Man jailed for marrying child in Sherpur

SHERPUR, Jan 29: A mobile court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to one and a half years imprisonment for marrying a child.

The convict was identified as Shohag Mia, 27, son of Shah Ali of Saluatala Fakirpara village in Nalitabari upazila. It was his second marriage.

Basir Ahmed Badal, officer-in-charge of Nalitabari Police Station, said Shohag married Nargis, daughter of Haidar Ali of Geramara village on March 24, 2013. The couple has been blessed with a son.

Recently, Shohag had an affair with a 12-year-old girl and they got married.

When his first wife Nargis, who is carrying their second child, learned about it, she made a complaint with the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) on Tuesday night. -UNB


























