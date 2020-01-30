Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:58 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home News

63 Indian fishermen freed from Bagerhat jail

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BAGERHAT, Jan 29: Sixty three Indian fishermen arrested for illegal entry into Bangladesh maritime boundary in October last, were freed from jail here on Wednesday following a court order.
The jail authority handed them over to officials of Indian Embassy on Wednesday in presence of the representatives of district administration and police.
The fishermen, hailing from different areas of South Chabbish Pargana of West Bengal, will leave for their country from Mongla in their own trawlers, said Golam Dastagir, superintendent of Bagerhat district jail.
Members of Bangladesh Navy detained the Indian fishermen along with five trawlers near Fairway Boya area in the Bay of Bengal on charge of intruding into Bangladeshi maritime boundary in different times of October last.
They were handed over to police and separate cases were filed against them.
Later, they were sent to jail from October 2-23 last year.
Additional District Magistrate Md Shahinuzzaman, said that the arrestees were freed from jail following an order from the Home Ministry after completing all the legal procedures.
The jail officials said 54 other Indian fishermen are now in the jail and legal procedure is underway to send them back to their country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5G: Five things to know
Glass frogs reappear in Bolivia after 18 years
Brexit’s new chapter: ‘Impossible’ trade deal
Man jailed for marrying child in Sherpur
New coronavirus - What is it and how does it behave?
Campaign against children and women repression
63 Indian fishermen freed from Bagerhat jail
UGC Chairman urges VCs to recruit qualified teachers


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft