26 killed in Indian bus crash

MUMBAI, Jan 29: Twenty-six people including a seven-year-old girl were killed after the bus they were travelling in crashed with an autorickshaw and fell into a well in western India, officials said on Wednesday.

Emergency crews worked through the night to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies and used a crane to remove the red-and-white bus from the well, as hundreds thronging to the crash site after the accident late Tuesday.

Rescue operations ended early Wednesday in Nashik district, around 254 kilometres (158 miles) from India's financial capital Mumbai. -AFP



